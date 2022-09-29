Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock

PnB Rock, the 30-year-old Philadelphia hip-hop artist whose legal name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 13 at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles while eating with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the rapper, according to investigators.

Detectives have said a social media post may have tipped Rock's killer to his location. Rock’s girlfriend had posted the location and tagged the rapper in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

The robber took some items from the victim and fled in a car that was waiting in the parking lot, police said. Rock was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Rock was best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish” and for making guest appearances on other artists' songs such as YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit” and Ed Sheeran’s “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper. His latest track, “Luv Me Again,” was released Sept. 2.

