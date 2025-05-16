Favorite Margie's Intention handles the slop at Pimlico, wins the Black-Eyed Susan

Margie’s Intention outran Paris Lily in the stretch to win the Black-Eyed Susan by three-quarters of a length
Margie's Intention, with jockey Flavien Prat, wins the 149th running of the Black-Eyed Susan horse race Friday, May 16, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Nation & World
By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
16 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Margie's Intention outran Paris Lily in the stretch to win the Black-Eyed Susan by three-quarters of a length Friday.

The 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies was delayed around an hour because of a significant storm that passed over Pimlico, darkening the sky above the venue. Margie's Intention, the 5-2 favorite at race time, had little difficulty on the sloppy track with Flavien Prat aboard.

Paris Lily started impressively and was in front in the second turn, but she was eventually overtaken by Margie's Intention on the outside.

Kinzie Queen was third.

Morning line favorite Runnin N Gunnin finished last in the nine-horse field.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Margie's Intention, far left, with jockey Flavien Prat, edges out Paris Lily, with jockey Joel Rosario, to win the 149th running of the Black-Eyed Susan horse race Friday, May 16, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

