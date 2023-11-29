FBI agent carjacked in Washington, latest in string of high-profile carjackings

Police say two people carjacked an FBI agent in Washington, D

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI agent was carjacked Wednesday in Washington, D.C., a theft that comes amid a sharp increase in the number of carjackings in the nation's capital.

Two people carried out the midafternoon armed carjacking, police said. The car was found about 30 minutes later about a mile away, Metropolitan Police said. The FBI's Washington field office and the Metropolitan Police Department's carjacking task force are investigating, the FBI said in a statement.

Carjackings in the nation's capital have more than doubled this year, up 104%. Recent victims include a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas. He was carjacked near the Capitol in October by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn't physically harm him.

Earlier this month, Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle. No one was struck.

Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year.

