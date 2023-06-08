FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton

Nate Paul was booked into an Austin jail in the afternoon after being taken into custody by federal agents, according to online inmate records of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. It was not immediately clear what charges led to his arrest, and the records said only that he was being held on a federal detainer for a felony. Attorneys for Paul and spokespersons for Paxton, and the U.S. attorneys office in West Texas did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The FBI declined to comment.

Paul's entanglements with Paxton were central to the GOP-led state House of Representatives' overwhelming vote to impeach the Republican last month.