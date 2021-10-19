dayton-daily-news logo
X

FBI at Russian oligarch's home for 'law enforcement' action

A federal agent stands in front of a home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Washington. An agency spokesperon says FBI agents were at a home in Washington connected to Deripaska to carry out "court-authorized law enforcement activity." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Caption
A federal agent stands in front of a home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Washington. An agency spokesperon says FBI agents were at a home in Washington connected to Deripaska to carry out "court-authorized law enforcement activity." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Nation & World
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Federal agents have conducted “law enforcement activity” at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents conducted “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agents were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” an agency spokesperson said. Officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska.

The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Putin and was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Deripaska also had ties to Paul Manafort, former President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, who was convicted of eight financial crimes as part Mueller’s investigation. Manafort was later pardoned by Trump.

The Treasury Department, under the Trump administration, had also lifted financial sanctions on three companies connected to Deripaska. Officials said at the time they had done so because Derapaska’s direct and indirect shareholding stake in the three companies had been reduced to the point that he no longer has control over them.

FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong. Federal agents have conducted “law enforcement activity” at the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Caption
FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong. Federal agents have conducted “law enforcement activity” at the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

In Other News
1
Facebook paying fine to settle US suit on discrimination
2
Thanks but no: UK queen turns down "Oldie of the Year" title
3
Ice-T remembers path not taken in memoir 'Split Decision'
4
New-York Historical Society selects new trustee chair
5
UNC may keep affirmative action in admissions, judge says
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top