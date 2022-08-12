FBI: Data from mall gunman's laptop cannot be recovered

Agents were unable to recover data from the laptop found in the gunman’s oven, Herb Stapleton, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office, said during a media briefing.

The gunman, Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood, placed his laptop in the oven at his apartment with a can of butane before departing for the shooting, police have said. The oven was on and set to a high temperature.