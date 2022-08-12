FBI: Data from mall gunman's laptop cannot be recovered

The FBI and Greenwood police, in trying to determine a motive for Sapirman's actions, also are working analyzing his social media and online presence to potentially uncover a motive for the shooting, Stapleton said.
Killed in the shooting were a married Indianapolis couple — Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 — and Victor Gomez, 30, also of Indianapolis, authorities have said. A woman and a 12-year-old girl who was hit by shrapnel were wounded in the attack, police said.
Sapirman was shot and killed by an armed bystander, 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison has said. Dicken’s quick action was “nothing short of heroic,” Ison has said.
The image provided on Monday, July 18, 2022 by the Greenwood Police Department shows Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, who police say fatally shot two people, Sunday, July 17, after he opened fire with a rifle in a food court and before an armed civilian shot and killed him at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind. (AP Photo/Greenwood Police Department via AP)
FBI agents gather at the scene of a deadly shooting, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Law enforcement wait outside after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
ATF officers arrive on the scene following a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Emergency responders work at the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Arika Herron/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
A customer checks a door on the closed Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. The mall was closed Monday after police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
A truck blocks the entrance to the closed Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. The mall was closed Monday after police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Greenwood Police Chief James Ison speak during a press conference at the Greenwood City Center in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, after Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, opened fire with a rifle in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Greenwood Police Chief James Ison speak during a press conference at the Greenwood City Center in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers speak during a press conference at the Greenwood City Center in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Greenwood Police Chief James Ison speak during a press conference at the Greenwood City Center in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, after Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, opened fire with a rifle in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt speak during a press conference at the Greenwood City Center in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, after Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, opened fire with a rifle in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The image provided on Monday, July 18, 2022 by the Greenwood Police Department shows Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, who police say fatally shot two people, Sunday, July 17, after he opened fire with a rifle in a food court and before an armed civilian shot and killed him at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind. (AP Photo/Greenwood Police Department via AP)
