FDA approves first nasal spray to treat dangerous allergic reactions

Anaphylaxis occurs when the body's immune system develops a sudden, unexpected reaction to a foreign substance, such as food, insect stings or medications. Common symptoms include hives, swelling, itching, vomiting and difficulty breathing.

The spray, which will be sold as Neffy, is one of several needle-free devices being developed to treat between 33 million and 45 million Americans with severe allergies to food and other triggers.

Neffy is given in a single dose sprayed into one nostril.

