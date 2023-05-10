FDA panel backs over-the-counter birth control pill

The positive vote came despite numerous criticisms from FDA scientists about how Perrigo studied the drug, including whether study participants were able to understand and follow labeling instructions.

But the panel largely set those concerns aside, emphasizing the benefits of providing more effective birth control, particularly to young people and lower-income groups, than what's available over the counter now, like condoms and diaphragms.

Most birth control pills used in the U.S. today contain a combination of progestin and estrogen. Opill is part of an older class of contraceptives that only contain progestin. They generally have fewer side effects and health risks but can be less effective if they're not taken around the same time daily.

Nonprescription medicines are usually cheaper, but generally not covered by insurance. Requiring insurers to cover over-the-counter birth control would require a regulatory change by the federal government.

Birth control pills are available without a prescription across much of South America, Asia and Africa.

