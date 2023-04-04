Feb job openings slip to 9.9M; a win in inflation fight?

Until 2021, monthly job openings never surpassed 10 million in the Labor Department's Job monthly Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). But they had broken that threshold for 20 straight months — until February.

“The strongest labor market since the 1960s is starting to show a few cracks,’’ Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at the research firm FWDBONDS LLC, wrote in a research note. The drop in openings might signal that “payroll employment is set to slow in the months ahead, which should help keep inflation pressures in check.’’

A strong labor market can put upward pressure on wages — and overall prices.

The Fed policymakers are hoping to achieve a so-called soft landing — slowing the economy just enough to tame inflation without tipping the world's biggest economy into recession. They hope that employers will reduce job openings without necessarily cutting many jobs.

Many economists are ske ptical and expect a U.S. recession later this year.