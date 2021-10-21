Fed imposes sweeping new limits on policymakers' investments

The stricter new ethics rules also coincide with a forthcoming decision by President Joe Biden about whether to nominate Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chair. Powell's term expires in February, but most observers expect the White House to announce a decision this fall.

Some progressive critics, notably Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, have argued that the Fed's current rules around investing are too lax and allow for investments that raise potential conflicts of interest for the policymakers.

Kaplan, who led the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, made trades of $1 million or more in 22 different stocks last year, including Apple, Facebook, and Chevron.

Rosengren, who was head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, invested in funds that held mortgage-backed securities of the same type that the Fed was buying as part of its efforts to hold down longer-term interest rates.