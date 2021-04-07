Fed in March saw brighter outlook, yet underscored patience

Fed policymakers also said they expect inflation will likely rise in the next few months because of supply bottlenecks, but they believe it will remain near their 2% target over the longer run.

"It would likely be some time until substantial further progress toward" the Fed's goals of maximum employment and inflation at 2% are reached, and "asset purchases would continue at least at the current pace until then," the Fed said in minutes taken during its March 16-17 meeting. The minutes were released Wednesday after the customary three-week lag.