Fed minutes: Officials cited strong hiring to justify hikes

In the minutes of their mid-December meeting released Wednesday, the officials indicated that a slowdown in their rate hikes – from four three-quarter point hikes in a row to a half-point increase – “was not an indication of any weakening” in their resolve to bring inflation back down to their 2% target.

Nor did the smaller increase signal “a judgment that inflation was already on a persistent downward path." Instead, risks remained that inflation could stay higher than expected, officials said.