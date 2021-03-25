Fed says restrictions on bank dividends and buybacks to end

Last week, the Fed announced that it was restoring capital requirements for large banks that had been relaxed as part of the Fed's efforts to shore up the financial system during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

The easing of the capital requirement had been implemented to give banks flexibility in what assets they could hold to meet regulatory requirements. It came as banks were suddenly having to write down billions of dollars of loans during the financial turbulence last spring caused by the pandemic.

In last week's announcement, the Fed said it would not extend relief from the supplementary leverage ratio past March 31. The supplementary leverage ratio requires large banks to hold capital equal to 3% of their assets with an even higher ratio of 5% for banks deemed to be the most important to the overall financial system.

The banking industry had lobbied for an extension of the relief.