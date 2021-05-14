Federal agent charged in cyberstalking plot against ex-lover

Ian Diaz, 43, is accused of working with his then-wife to create fake online profiles in 2016 to pose as a woman with whom Diaz had previously been in a relationship, according to federal prosecutors. The couple used the phony accounts, posing as the former lover, to send themselves threatening and harassing messages, including threats to harm Diaz’s wife, prosecutors allege.

The couple also posted advertisements on Craigslist in an attempt to lure men to be part of so-called “rape fantasies,” prosecutors said. The posts directed them to come to the Diaz’s home in Anaheim, California, in what prosecutors say was an attempt to stage a sexual assault of Diaz’s former wife and then blame the ads on his ex-lover.