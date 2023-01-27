Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals

He said the covering of the artwork for the purpose of preventing people from viewing it is a modification and that Kerson “must suffer the indignity and humiliation of having a panel put over his art.”

But the school's lawyer, Justin Barnard, argued that covering the artwork with a wood frame that doesn't touch the painting and is fixed to the wall is not a modification.

"Modification implies that something is left, it is a modified form,” Barnard told the judges. He also said concealing the artwork is not destruction.

“There is a unique harm felt when you destroy something and remove it from the face of the earth. That is not what we’re talking about, here," he said. “We’re talking about simply the right of a private institution or a private individual to remove a work from display.”

When asked by the judges, Barnard said it is the school's intention to leave the wall up, at least for the rest of the artist's life.