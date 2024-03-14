Federal officials say they're investigating a tire problem on an American Airlines flight to LA

The Boeing 777 landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power, American said.

That model of plane has 14 tires: six on each of the two main landing gear assemblies and two more under the nose landing gear. The FAA is also investigating an incident last week in which a United Airlines Boeing 777 lost a tire during takeoff in San Francisco and cut short a flight to Japan to land safely at Los Angeles International Airport.

Both planes in the recent incidents are more than 20 years old.