Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia names Anna Paulson as president

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has chosen Anna Paulson, a top official at the Chicago Fed, to serve as its next president.

Paulson, 60, will replace Patrick Harker on June 30, when Harker steps down after completing a 10-year term. She will participate in the Fed's interest rate decisions and will have a vote on its rate-setting committee in 2026, and will also oversee the Philadelphia Fed's bank regulation and payment services.