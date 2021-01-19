FedEx to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe over next 18 months

FedEx paid $4.8 billion to acquire TNT and expand its presence in Europe against rivals such as Germany-based DHL. TNT had a major ground-delivery business in Europe.

In buying TNT, FedEx succeeded where U.S. rival United Parcel Service had failed – European regulators blocked a UPS attempt to buy the company in 2013, arguing that a UPS-TNT combination would face inadequate competition on some routes and lead to higher prices.

FedEx hoped TNT would help it take advantage of the growth in online shopping in Europe, but the acquisition has not gone smoothly.

Europe was in the midst of an economic slowdown. Then TNT’s computer systems became infected during a worldwide cyberattack called NotPetya, disrupting service and causing FedEx to take a $300 million charge against earnings in 2017.

FedEx said Tuesday that it has successfully integrated FedEx and TNT information-technology systems and key parts of the air and ground networks.

Shares of FedEx fell 1.2% and have lost 3.9% in 2021, compared with a 1.1% gain this year in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.