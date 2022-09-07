Fed's Brainard: Rates to rise higher, stay elevated longer

In her remarks to a banking industry conference, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard echoed similarly tough comments about inflation delivered by Chair Jerome Powell late last month in Jackson Hole. Other Fed officials have also in recent weeks emphasized their views that the Fed has to push borrowing costs higher to bring down inflation, currently near a four-decade high.

“We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down,” Brainard said in prepared remarks. “Our resolve is firm, our goals are clear, and our tools are up to the task.”