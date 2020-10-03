Feds: California convict tried steal $22M from loan program

None of the loan money was spent, defense attorney Patrick Hanly wrote in a motion arguing for Colar's release.

“This is a no loss paper crime. A fraud case involving allegations of false statements on a loan application,” Hanly wrote. “The loan proceeds sat in the defendant's account for over 2 weeks before being seized by the FBI.”

The East Bay Times reports that Colar was the leader of BMT, which was based out of a Black Muslim temple and formed after the leader of Your Black Muslim Bakery was arrested and later convicted of ordering the murder of Oakland journalist Chauncey Bailey.

Colar was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to five years in state prison for submitting bogus documents to win security contracts with Alameda County, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles.