Feds: Delivery man threatened politicians, Fox News figures

Gorenstein agreed, citing the “disturbing nature" of the threats and Johnson's criminal history, including a five-year prison sentence for a drug conviction in 2004, for why he cannot be freed on bail before trial on charges of threatening interstate communications and threatening U.S. officials.

Moroney said Alabama authorities reported late Friday they plan to extradite Johnson to that state based on a 2004 arrest warrant. The prosecutor said he'd also been arrested in the past on burglary and stalking charges.

Johnson's court-appointed attorney, Zawadi Baharanyi, said her client was a U.S. military veteran who deserved bail, especially because he would be vulnerable to an outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City's federal lockups.

“These allegations certainly are concerning," she said, but the window of the online posts — Jan. 30 through Feb. 4 — was “a pretty narrow time frame" and the threats seemed to be “isolated communications on an internet platform."

She noted there was no allegation that he'd gone to anyone's home or workplace.

But Moroney said Johnson's internet postings, sent in a manner that made recipients sure to see them, were “more than just online rants.”

He said Johnson referenced seeing one on-air personality in the downtown Manhattan neighborhood where the broadcaster resided. This week, the prosecutor added, police officers saw Johnson take his bicycle on a subway and ride through that neighborhood.

The broadcaster and his colleagues are afraid, Moroney said, because the food delivery company that employs Johnson delivers to the building where they work.

Fox News said through spokespersons that any information would have to be released by federal prosecutors. Prosecutors declined to identify alleged victims.

Authorities said in a criminal complaint that Johnson railed against supporters of former President Donald Trump in one video, saying they kill police officers.

The complaint said Johnson posted public messages threatening to kill, among others, a U.S. senator, a member of Congress, a former House speaker and a governor.