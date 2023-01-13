Feds finalize tighter regulations on gun stabilizing braces

“Simply put, this rule enhances public safety,” said Steven Dettelbach, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The rule has gotten pushback from Republicans and gun-rights groups like the National Rifle Association, which pointed out they were originally designed for disabled veterans. The Second Amendment Foundation said it would challenge the rule in a lawsuit already filed over arm braces.

The group Everytown for Gun Safety cheered the ATF’s move, saying gunmakers had exploited loopholes in the law to make firearms more deadly.

The rule is expected to go into effect next week. Once it takes effect, anyone who has a gun with an arm-stabilizing brace will need to register the weapon with the federal government.

Officials estimated about 3 million stabilizing braces are currently in circulation in the U.S.