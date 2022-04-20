Feds find 'severe, systemic' problems in Mississippi prison

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division, said 10 homicides and 12 suicides have occurred among inmates at Parchman since 2019.

The department said it found “gross understaffing" and “uncontrolled gang activity." It also found that insufficient security gave inmates “unfettered access to contraband."

Clarke said Mississippi officials cooperated with the investigation, and the Justice Department and the state will work on steps to resolve the problems.

“This marks the first time the Justice Department has concluded that a prison’s use of solitary confinement violates the constitutional rights of people without serious mental illness," Clarke said in a conference call announcing the findings.

The Justice Department has investigated prison conditions in recent years in other states, including Alabama, Texas, South Carolina and Georgia.

The department is continuing to investigate conditions at three other Mississippi prisons — South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

Violence has been a longstanding problem in Mississippi prisons, where many jobs for guards are unfilled. Officials with the state Department of Corrections said for years that it is difficult to find people to work as guards because of low pay, long hours and dangerous conditions. The pay has increased during the past two years.

