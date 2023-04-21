Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe

Johnson, a Republican, is scheduled to plead guilty next Tuesday. He was a powerful lawmaker years ago, serving as House speaker from 2001 through 2004.

Two lobbyists are also due in court next week. Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown have agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to pass bribes to Johnson. All four men are cooperating with investigators, which could help them at sentencing.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board a few months after taking office in 2019 and put oversight of the industry inside a state agency.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. A decade later, voters approved the recreational use of marijuana.