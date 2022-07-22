Feds: Illegal dumping in Houston may violate civil rights

“No one in the United States should be exposed to risk of illness and other serious harm because of ineffective solid waste management or inadequate enforcement programs,'' she said.

The Houston investigation will focus on Trinity/Houston Gardens, a predominantly Black and Latino neighborhood in northeastern Houston. Residents frequently complain about illegal dumping there, Clarke said.

Mary Benton, a spokeswoman for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, said Friday she was “not aware of” dead bodies being dumped anywhere in Houston. The city doubled its maximum fine for illegal dumping violations last year, she said.

Even so, the problem persists. During the first six months of the year, Houston residents called the city's 311 line more than 5,400 times to complain about illegal dumping, the Houston Chronicle reported. That's nearly as many complaints as recorded in all of 2021, the newspaper said.

"It's a huge problem across the entire city,'' city council member Martha Castex-Tatum told the paper. Castex-Tatum blamed much of the illegal dumping on landscaping and construction crews or landlords clearing out recently vacated apartments. Besides tires and mattresses, other items frequently dumped include air conditioners, water heaters and major appliances, she said.

The federal inquiry follows a complaint by Lone Star Legal Aid, a nonprofit advocacy group that helps low-income residents in Texas and Arkansas on a range of legal issues, including landlord-tenant disputes, foreclosures, disaster recovery and environmental justice.

A spokesperson for the Houston-based group could not be immediately reached for comment.