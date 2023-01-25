Feds: Investigation opened in Black man's death after arrest

Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest.

Nichols’ death has led to three separate law enforcement investigations — and the five Black officers were fired last week after an internal police probe determined they used excessive force and failed their duties to intervene and render aid. All five officers were hired between March 2017 and August 2020, the police department has said.