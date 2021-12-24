Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

Police recovered an AR-15 assault rifle, 60 rounds of ammunition, weapon accessories and combat fatigues from Grant's car. Grant bought the rifle in April from a North Carolina gun dealer, according to a police report.

“Grant’s statements are of such a concerning nature that there is reason to believe he is a danger not only to the community, but also to himself,” prosecutors wrote.

Peter Cooper, Grant's attorney in the riot case, didn't immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors initially didn't seek Grant's pretrial detention after his Oct. 14 arrest in North Carolina on Capitol riot-related charges.

Before then-President Donald Trump finished his speech on Jan. 6, Grant and a co-defendant, Ryan Samsel, were among the first rioters to approach Capitol police officers guarding the building, according to prosecutors. Video captured Grant and Samsel leading the first crowd of rioters to enter a restricted area toward a metal barricade where several officers were positioned.

“The two defendants are among those who used violence to set off a chain of events that involved thousands of rioters invading the U.S. Capitol, injuries, deaths, property damage, havoc, and the delay of the certification of a presidential election,” prosecutors wrote.

Grant also entered the Capitol and went inside at least two private Senate offices, according to prosecutors.