Feinstein picks Padilla in jockeying for Harris' Senate seat

He is a longtime ally of Newsom's and is also viewed as someone who could win re-election in 2022, having already won statewide races twice for secretary of state.

Feinstein adds her voice to a chorus of people publicly and privately sharing their opinions on who should get the seat. She told reporters Newsom is aware of her preference, but it's not clear how much sway she holds. The Latino Victory Fund and the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus also support Padilla.

Newsom is also facing pressure to appoint a Black woman. Harris is the only Black woman currently in the Senate. Congresswomen Barbara Lee and Karen Bass are among potential choices.

“We are working through the cattle call of considerations,” Newsom said in November. “I want to make sure it’s inclusive, I want to make sure that we are considerate of people’s points of view.”

Harris has not thrown her support behind any candidate publicly.