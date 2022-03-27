Ferreira, Arriola among 4 changes to US lineup vs Panama

The U.S. was in position to clinch a return to the World Cup with a win and if Costa Rica failed to win at El Salvador in a game that started earlier Sunday.

Adams, Miles Robinson, Steffen and Jordan Pefok entered with yellow cards and with another yellow would be suspended for Wednesday’s finale at Costa Rica.

No. 3 goalkeeper Sean Johnson did not dress and defender Reggie Cannon was unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen changed three starters from Thursday's 1-1 home draw against Honduras, putting in central defender Andrés Andrade, left back Éric Davis and winger Freddy Góndola for Andrés Cedeño, Jorge Gutiérrez and José Luis Rodríguez.

Holdovers included goakeeper Luis Mejia, right back Amir Murillo, defender Fidel Escobar, midfielders Adalberto Carrasquilla, Aníbal Godoy, Alberto Quintero, Édgar Barcenas and Freddy Góndola, and forward Rolando Blackburn

