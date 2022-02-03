Fertilizer explosion risk 'greatly diminished,' chief says

Mayo said that they were still recommending that evacuated people stay away in case the ongoing firefighting effort jostles ammonium nitrate and introduces air that could cause it to engulf again.

The area where officials have called on people to evacuate includes about 6,500 people in 2,500 homes, officials have said. Mayo declined to estimate when people could return.

The fire began Monday night at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant on the north side of the 250,000-person city and quickly consumed the entire building. No injuries were reported. An estimated 500 tons (454 metric tons) of combustible ammonium nitrate were housed at the plant and nearly another 100 tons (91 metric tons) of the fertilizer ingredient were in the adjacent rail car.

There are specialists from several states involved and air monitoring equipment around the scene is checking for different gases, fire officials said.

Officials initially thought the situation could end in 36 hours, maybe even two days. But Mayo says it could still take days longer to finish putting it out.

Caption Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo speaks at a news conference about the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, which started Monday night. Fire officials said they could not predict when the blaze might die down. And they didn't know how many people have actually obeyed the evacuation order. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Credit: Walt Unks