Pristina Mayor Perparim Rama, of the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo, favored having the music festival. He accused the national government, which is led by the Self Determination Movement!, of delaying the decision and trying to change the city council's decision.

Kosovo's culture minister Hajrulla Ceku, said the holdup resulted from festival organizers seeking a 99-year lease. The government could not rush into such an agreement, and “the decision-making process needs time to be complete and not wrong or abusive,” Ceku said.

Lipa, however, attributed the delay to a power struggle between the ruling Self Determination Movement! and the Democratic League of Kosovo came “at the expense of the festival and the usefulness it creates for the state’s image and the values its society represents.”

Either way, the festival's move has not sat well with people in Kosovo. Another opposition party, the Alliance for Kosovo’s Future, asked for the resignation of the government that “lost a festival which would promote Kosovo,” said Besnik Tahiri, a senior party leader.

Tirana Mayor Erjon Veliaj told The Associated Press his government immediately offered Albania's capital “as a replacement in an effort to keep the international festival in a major Albanian city." Ethnic Albanians make up a majority of Kosovo's population.

As proof that the Summer Hill Festival is in the right place, the mayor noted that the European Union named Tirana as the EU's Youth Capital for this. He also named several VIPs with Albanian roots, from the late comedian John Belushi to the late Mother Teresa, now known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta.

“Dua Lipa and her festival do just as much, if not more, in promoting a nation that punches above its weight," Veliaj said.

FILE - British-Kosovar singer Dua Lipa performs on stage during her first concert held in Kosovo's capital Pristina, at the Germia Park on Tuesday Aug. 9, 2016. While Albania's capital Tirana is bristling with preparations for holding an international music festival, its neighboring Kosovo's counterpart Pristina is swarmed into political confrontations after losing it. The Sunny Hill Festival will be held this year Aug. 4-7 in Tirana instead of Pristina following a political controversy between Kosovo's leftwing Self Determination Movement!-led government and opposition Democratic League of Kosovo running the capital. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File)