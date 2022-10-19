Fetterman's doctor says he's recovering well from May stroke

Five months after the medical emergency from which Fetterman said, "I almost died," he is fighting some lingering effects of the stroke — "the elephant in the room," he called it at a recent rally. The lieutenant governor uses closed-captioning to quickly interpret and respond to questions, and sometimes stumbles over words.

In the one-page letter, Dr. Clifford Chen noted that Fetterman continues to endure effects of the stroke that involve speech and being able to respond quickly. But he said Fetterman exhibited no effects on his “cognitive ability” or his ability to think and reason after the stroke, which occurred just days before the primary election.