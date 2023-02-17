FIA clarifies ban on drivers making political statements

The FIA will allow “exceptional” circumstances in which it could grant a driver the ability to make a political statement "at an international competition that would otherwise be prohibited” if that request is submitted to the governing body four weeks in advance of an event.

The driver must “provide reason(s) why such permission should be granted."

The FIA noted "the updates cement the FIA’s longstanding commitment to protecting motor sport’s neutrality, and will particularly ensure neutrality during key moments across all motor sport competitions, such as podiums, national anthems and official activities ‘on the field of play’ - it does not impose any additional restrictions on individuals expressing their views outside of these times.

“It was necessary to provide a separate guidance document to facilitate the implementation of the principles of neutrality across the many different motor sport disciplines.”

Hamilton this week said "nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I am passionate about and the issues that there are.

“I feel the sport does have a responsibility to speak out on things and raise awareness on certain topics, particularly as we travel to all these places, so nothing changes for me," he added.

George Russell, his teammate at Mercedes and a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, has called the rule “silly” and “totally unnecessary.”

