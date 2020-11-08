Fields throws 5 TDs passes, No. 3 Ohio State beats Rutgers

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, was 22 of 33 for 168 yards. Bo Melton caught seven passes for 86 yards.

Ohio State rolled up 517 yards compared with 373 by Rutgers.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: Coach Greg Schiano, a former Ohio State assistant in his second stint running the team, has the Scarlet Knights playing aggressively. They played a tough second half but couldn't climb out of the hole they dug early.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes were sloppy and got stuck in the mud at times, but Fields can make things happen.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes beat a team they were supposed to beat, which probably won't impress voters much.

UP NEXT:

Rutgers: Hosts Illinois on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Maryland on Saturday.

