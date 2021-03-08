Fiery chants for justice from marchers at Chauvin trial

Then he led the crowd in chants of “The whole world is watching!”

The protesters later marched around downtown. The protest featured several speakers that ranged from activists of various organizing groups to the parents of Black men killed by police.

Sam Martinez, an organizer with Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, said organizers plan similar protests for dates that coincide with significant points in Chauvin's trial, including opening statements, closing arguments and the verdict.

He said he expects the biggest turnout to be on the day of the verdict.

“When the people know that there needs to be justice, they'll come out,” Martinez said. “We trust in the people, we know they'll back us up.”

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

The military stands guard outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the Derek Chauvin trial, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Dancers in native dress take part in a ceremony outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Signs and flowers mark the fence around the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

National Guard troops watch the pedestrian entrance Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., the site of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Glen Stubbe Credit: Glen Stubbe