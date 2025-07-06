FIFA cuts ticket price to $13.40 for Club World Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense

FIFA cut standard ticket prices for the semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday to $13.40 from $473.90 earlier in the past week
Players and fans observe a minute of silent in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva prior the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in East Rutherford, N.J., Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Players and fans observe a minute of silent in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva prior the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in East Rutherford, N.J., Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Nation & World
17 minutes ago
X

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — FIFA cut standard ticket prices for the semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday to $13.40 from $473.90 earlier in the past week.

FIFA has used dynamic pricing for the 63-game tournament.

Standard ticket prices for Wednesday's semifinal between European champion Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in New Jersey start at $199.60.

FIFA had dropped ticket prices to $11.15 for a quarterfinal in Orlando, Florida, between Fluminense and Al Hilal. and in Philadelphia between Chelsea and Palmeiras.

The dramatic drop in prices was first reported by The Athletic.

Many matches during the tournament have had sparse crowds. Real Madrid has been an exception, drawing at least 60,000 for all five of its matches, including 76,611 for its quarterfinal win Saturday over Borussia Dortmund in New Jersey.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Fans observe a minute of silent in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, prior the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in East Rutherford, N.J., Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Texas floods leave at least 51 dead, 27 girls missing as rescuers...
2
Tropical Storm Chantal forecast to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas
3
A tiny town in India’s Himalayas buzzes with activity to celebrate...
4
Shohei Ohtani works 2 scoreless innings and strikes out side in 2nd on...
5
Real Madrid beats Dortmund 3-2 after 3 stoppage-time goals, plays PSG...