FIFA president Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, March 3, 2020, FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses a meeting of European soccer leaders at the congress of the UEFA governing body in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, and according to a statement FIFA says Infantino “has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days.” (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, FILE)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Nation & World | 37 minutes ago
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governing body of world soccer said Tuesday that Infantino has mild symptoms and "has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.”

People who have come into contact with the 50-year-old Swiss lawyer in recent days have been informed “to take the necessary steps,” FIFA said.

Infantino has traveled little during the coronavirus pandemic, but he attended a signing ceremony at the White House last month to mark normalized relations for Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Infantino’s infection comes as Switzerland reports a spike in COVID-19 cases. Switzerland has reported 127,000 cases this year, with more than 23,000 since last Friday.

