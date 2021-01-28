FIFA unveils education program to combat player abuse

The FIFA ethics committee said Yves Jean-Bart, the president of the Haitian soccer federation for 20 years, allegedly raped girls as young as 14 and took “habitual mistresses” among players. Jean-Bart was banned from soccer for life in November.

The FIFA program also addresses physical abuse and other forms of harassment.

Joyce Cook, FIFA chief social responsibility & education officer, said the organization has invested $1 million in the courses, which will start next month. So far 160 federations are lined up to take part.

Cook said the FIFA Forward program obligates member federations to participate, although the organization may introduce more strident mandates.

“If they invest those (FIFA Forward) funds in youth football, in projects to build youth academies and so on, then they are required to have proper safeguarding measures," she said.

Agents who work with young people will also be required to complete the first course, at minimum.

In addition to the courses, safeguarding officers must attend workshops and complete other tasks during the two-year formal diploma program.

“We understand our obligation morally, our responsibility as the governing body of football, is most importantly in ensuring and protecting the children that have been abused, and women, and making sure that we do everything to prevent it from happening again,” Cook said on a conference call.

