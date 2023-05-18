FIFA's Infantino optimistic about Women's World Cup TV deals in Europe

“I think it is important to understand here where we are coming from,” Infantino said. "We are investing in women’s football. We are here now in North America, in the United States, where it’s the home country of the world champions, where women’s football has a completely different level not only of acceptance, but also of respect. … We just want that the game is respected and that the right money is paid for that. Because whatever is paid is going back, not only 100%, but 150%, in developing the women’s game.”

FIFA traveled to the Hollywood Hills for a flashy celebration of the branding for the 2026 event, which will be held in 16 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, including SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. Dozens of soccer luminaries including Brazilian great Ronaldo gathered for the unveiling.

Infantino's quest is supported by Jill Ellis, the coach of the U.S. team which won the past two Women's World Cup championships.

While Ellis said she understands why negotiations have been difficult, the numbers under debate are sometimes discouraging to see.

“Gone are the days where it’s, you know, ‘Please, please respect us, please invest in us now,’” Ellis said. “It’s like, why wouldn’t you invest in us? I think we’ve got to show value to ourselves as a global sport, so I understand that (the negotiations) have to be frustrating, given the ratings and viewership where they are. The financial thing is nowhere near that. ... They’ll pay for the men’s games, right? I think we have an amazing sport. We had over a billion watch in ’19. The ratings are there. They’re in the stadiums now. It’s a little bit a little bit tough to swallow.”

___

