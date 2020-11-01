Fighting over separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region in 6th week

The fighting has continued after three cease-fires failed to hold and despite calls for peace from around the globe.

In the most recent attempt to defuse tensions, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met Friday in Geneva for a day of talks brokered by Russia, the United States and France, co-chairs of the so-called Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe that tries to mediate the conflict.

The talks concluded with the two sides agreeing they “will not deliberately target civilian populations or non-military objects in accordance with international humanitarian law,” but the agreement was quickly challenged by reports of shelling of civilian settlements.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said to end hostilities Armenian forces must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh. He repeatedly criticized the Minsk Group for not producing progress and insisted that Azerbaijan has the right to reclaim its territory by force since international mediators have failed.

Azerbaijani troops, which have relied on strike drones and long-range rocket systems supplied by Turkey, have reclaimed control of several regions on the fringes of Nagorno-Karabakh and pressed their offensive into the separatist territory from the south.

On Thursday, Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist leader said Azerbaijani troops had advanced to within 5 kilometers ( 3 miles) of the strategically located town of Shushi just south of Stepanakert, which sits on the main road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.

Aliyev met Sunday with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Baku and said if negotiations don't secure Armenia's withdrawal, “we will continue to restore our territorial integrity by any means and, as I said, we will go to the end.”

Turkey, which has thrown its weight behind Azerbaijan in the conflict, has sought to take a more prominent role in the peace talks — something Armenia has vehemently opposed.

In the meantime, another call for peace came from the Vatican. Speaking Sunday to several hundred people gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis urged the faithful not to forget what’s happening in Nagorno-Karabakh, “where armed clashes follow fragile truces, with a tragic increase in victims, the destruction of homes, of infrastructure, of places of worship, with a massive involvement of the civilian population.”

Francis renewed his strong appeal to the leaders of both sides in conflict to “stop the bloodshed. May they not think of resolving controversies with violence but commit to sincere negotiations.”

___

Associated Press writers Daria Litvinova in Moscow, Aida Sultanova in London and Frances D’Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.

A dog walks past a shop damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery at a market in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said Azerbaijani military targeted a street market in Stepanakert and residential areas of Shushi on Saturday in violation of a mutual pledge not to target residential areas made after talks in Geneva. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A toy shop owner gestures at his shop damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery at a market in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said Azerbaijani military targeted a street market in Stepanakert and residential areas of Shushi on Saturday in violation of a mutual pledge not to target residential areas made after talks in Geneva. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Men carry goods past a shop damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery at a market in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said Azerbaijani military targeted a street market in Stepanakert and residential areas of Shushi on Saturday in violation of a mutual pledge not to target residential areas made after talks in Geneva. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A toy shop owner looks for undamaged goods at his shop damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery at a market in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said Azerbaijani military targeted a street market in Stepanakert and residential areas of Shushi on Saturday in violation of a mutual pledge not to target residential areas made after talks in Geneva. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An anti-aircraft missile hits an Azerbaijan's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the sky over Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The fighting represents the biggest escalation in decades in a long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the separatist territory. As Azerbaijani troops pushed farther into Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to quickly discuss possible security aid to Armenia. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited