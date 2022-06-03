Fighting rages in two key eastern Ukrainian cities

Mykola Sunhurovsky of the Razumkov Center, a Kyiv-based think tank, said that because of Ukrainian resistance, the Russian offensive in the region has started to slow, and "they have lost too many forces and need a tactical break.”

He said that “time is working in Ukraine’s favor as supplies of Western weapons are increasing, making the Kremlin nervous."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops have succeeded in their main stated task of protecting civilians in the separatist-controlled areas.

Russia controls almost one-fifth of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week. But Zelenskyy remained defiant in a video message marking 100 days of war.

“We have defended Ukraine for 100 days already,” he said. "Victory will be ours!”

In other developments:

— Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the chairman of the African Union, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, in talks aimed at how to get grain supplies moving again. Wheat prices have soared because of the war. Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, has urged the West to lift sanctions against it shippers so that grain starts flowing freely. Ukraine blamed the growing global food crisis not on the sanctions but on Russia's bottling up of the ports Ukraine uses to export grain

— The European Union formally approved an embargo on Russian oil. The 27-nation EU said imports of Russian crude will be phased out over six months, and other refined petroleum products over eight months. Landlocked countries that depend on Russian supplies — like Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia - will get “a temporary exemption.”

— The EU also imposed another round of sanctions, these targeting Russian military officers, including top brass accused of war crimes in Bucha and during the siege of Mariupol. Col.-Gen Mikhail Mizintsev, known as the “Butcher of Mariupol,” was among those on the list.

— German lawmakers approved $107 billion in new spending to strengthen the country’s military, three months after Russia’s invasion jolted the government into action. Officials say the German military has suffered from years of neglect.

__

Associated Press writers Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Lorne Cook in Brussels; and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this story.