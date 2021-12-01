Fiji welcomes back tourists despite omicron threat

He said the airline's health and safety measures had been designed to account for potential coronavirus variants, and it had put in place extra screening for omicron to ensure passengers hadn't recently visited any high-risk countries.

He said the airline experienced some cancellations in recent days following media coverage of the new variant, which was first reported in South Africa last week, but they also had re-bookings and new bookings, resulting in little overall change.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill said 75,000 tourists had booked travel to the country over the next couple of months and the group had launched a campaign fronted by Australian actor Rebel Wilson.

Fiji was spared from the worst of the virus until April, when an outbreak of the delta variant took hold. The outbreak killed nearly 700 people but has now faded to about five new infections each day.

About 64% of Fiji's population is fully vaccinated and 70% have had at least one dose, according to research from Our World in Data.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said that chefs, gardeners and wait staff had been getting back to work in recent days.

“There is a real buzz of activity," he said.

Those jobs would create economic opportunities for others as the tourism ecosystem expanded, he said.

In this photo released by Tourism Fiji, guests receive a traditional Fijian welcome as they arrive at Nadi International airport in Fiji, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Fiji welcomed back its first tourists in more than 600 days on Wednesday after deciding to push ahead with reopening plans despite the threat posed by the omicron variant. (Bruce Rounds/Tourism Fiji via AP) Credit: Bruce Rounds