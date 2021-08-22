Filly escapes racetrack, runs on Kentucky highway

Bold and Bossy was wearing her saddle and blinkers to restrict her vision as she galloped down the highway close to vehicles in other lanes. The blinkers probably made it harder to stop her, said Jack Hancock, a trainer who gave chase.

“She couldn’t see anything beside her, so that made it a little worse trying to catch her,” he said. ”I've been here all my life and I’ve never seen one to do a run like this, not that far and not that much highway."

Horses that get loose on a racetrack often run back to the familiar setting of their barn, but Bold and Bossy had shipped in from Lexington to run in a race for the first time.

“She didn’t know where to go home,” Hancock said.