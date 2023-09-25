BreakingNews
Film legend Sophia Loren has successful surgery after fracturing a leg in a fall at home, agent says

An agent for film legend Sophia Loren says the Italian actor is recovering from successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her home in Switzerland

ROME (AP) — Film legend Sophia Loren is recovering from successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her Switzerland home, an agent for the 89-year-old Italian actor said Monday.

Agent Andrea Giusti said in an email that Loren fell in a bathroom on Sunday and the surgery was performed later that day. The operation “went very well and now we only need to wait,” Giusti said.

The actress broke both her hip and a thigh bone, the agent said.

It wasn't immediately clear when Loren would be discharged from the hospital.

Loren has lived in a Swiss villa near Lake Geneva for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared, looking radiant, with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show held on the sidelines of the city’s annual film festival.

She celebrated her 89th birthday last week. She was scheduled to appear at a restaurant that bears her name in Bari, a city in southern Italy, this but her fall forced a cancellation of the event. According to her agent, Loren gave the restaurant the right to use her name and image.

