Final ex-eBay employee in cyberstalking case pleads guilty

Harville flew to Boston from California and bought tools with a plan to break into the couple's garage and install a GPS tracker on their car, prosecutors say. Over dinner in Boston, he and Baugh joked about what could be left on the couple's porch, including a bag of human feces, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Kosto said.

Harville pleaded guilty during a hearing held via videoconference before a Boston federal court judge. An email seeking comment was sent to his lawyers on Thursday.

The couple, Ina and David Steiner, sued eBay and several employees including former CEO Devin Wenig last summer over what they described as a conspiracy to “intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them” in order to “stifle their reporting on eBay.”

Wenig was not criminally charged, has denied any knowledge of the harassment campaign, and his lawyers have asked that the Steiners’ claims against him be dismissed. He stepped down as CEO of eBay in 2019.