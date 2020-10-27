Final 'Miss Peregrine' novel to be published in February

Penguin Young Readers announced Tuesday that “The Desolations of Devil's Acre” will come out Feb. 23, again featuring young Jacob Portman and the pipe-smoking headmistress Alma LeFay Peregrine.

“'The Desolations of Devil’s Acre' was many years in the making,” Riggs said in a statement about his sixth Peregrine novel. “I spent a decade in this world, building and tending to these characters, and it’s a bittersweet thing to finally bid them goodbye. I’m going to miss them. But I’ve tried to give them the send-off that they, and the readers who’ve stayed with me all this time, deserve.”