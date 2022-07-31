Finau wins Rocket Mortgage for 2nd straight PGA Tour victory

The PGA Tour will close the regular season at the Wyndham Championship, with the North Carolina event opening Thursday. Players on the bubble will have one last shot to finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings to earn a spot in the playoffs and a full card next season.

Finau and Pendrith started Sunday tied and their potential duel in Detroit turned out to be a dud.

Pendrith had his first lackluster round of the tournament after he shared the first-round lead with Finau, led him by one shot after the second and matched his 21-under total through three rounds.

The 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Canada hit an errant tee shot on the second hole to the right in the rough behind tree branches — after being distracted by a fan running across the fairway — and later pulled a 9-foot to lose the lead for good.

Cantlay, No. 4 in the world ranking, had his third straight round in the mid-60s after opening with a 70. Young bounced back from a first-round 71 to finish second for the fifth time.

Pendrith struggled in the final round just as he did the only other time he had a 54-hole lead. He led the Bermuda Championship last October by three shots before a 76 dropped him into fifth place, which was his best finish before his showing in the Motor City. Pendrith played in his third tournament after missing nearly four months with a broken rib.

Finau began to pull away from Pendrith with an 11-foot birdie putt at No. 4 and a tap-in for birdie at No. 7.

He made a 21-foot putt for birdie at No. 10 for his third birdie. After his first bogey in the tournament at No. 11, Finau made a 31-foot putt with a break from right to left at No. 12 and Pendrith missed an 11-foot putt on the same hole to fall four shots back.

Cantlay surged within three shots of the lead with a 5-foot eagle putt at the par-5 14th. On the same hole, Finau made his fifth birdie of the final round to lead by four shots.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports(backslash)

Combined Shape Caption Tony Finau hits his second shot onto the seventh green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Tony Finau hits his second shot onto the seventh green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption Tony Finau drives off the second tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Tony Finau drives off the second tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption Tony Finau hits his approach shot onto the first green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Tony Finau hits his approach shot onto the first green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption Patrick Cantlay watches his approach shot onto the seventh green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Patrick Cantlay watches his approach shot onto the seventh green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption Taylor Pendrith reacts after missing his birdie attempt on the ninth green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Taylor Pendrith reacts after missing his birdie attempt on the ninth green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption Cameron Young hits off the seventh fairway during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Cameron Young hits off the seventh fairway during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio