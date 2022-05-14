Finland downs Latvia, Germany tops Slovakia at hockey worlds

Joel Kellman, Max Friberg and Joakim Nordstrom contributed a goal each to a 3-1 victory against a team that together with France replaced the Russian and Belarusian squads.
In their opener, the Czech Republic eased past Britain 5-1 in another Group B game. Matej Blumel led the Czechs with two goals and an assist.
Also in Group A, Joachim Blichfeld scored a hat trick and Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists for Denmark to start the tournament by trashing Kazakhstan 9-1.
A three-goal lead after the first period, with Jonas Siegenthaler assisting all, propelled Switzerland to a 5-2 victory over Italy in their opening game in Group A.
Elvis Merzlikins of Latvia, left, and Saku M'enalanen of Finland in action during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Latvia and Finland in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Elvis Merzlikins of Latvia, left, and Saku M'enalanen of Finland in action during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Latvia and Finland in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Daniel Schmolz of Germany jumps in front of Slovakia's keeper Patrik Rybar during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Slovakia and Germany in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Daniel Schmolz of Germany jumps in front of Slovakia's keeper Patrik Rybar during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Slovakia and Germany in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Germany's and Slovakia's players challenge in front of Slovakia's keeper Patrik Rybar during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Slovakia and Germany in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Germany's and Slovakia's players challenge in front of Slovakia's keeper Patrik Rybar during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Slovakia and Germany in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A Danish supporter shouts prior the group A Hockey World Championship match between Denmark and Kazakhstan in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A Danish supporter shouts prior the group A Hockey World Championship match between Denmark and Kazakhstan in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Swiss supporters celebrate during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Switzerland and Italy in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Swiss supporters celebrate during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Switzerland and Italy in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Fabrice Herzog of Switzerland is challenged by Italy's Daniel Mantenuto during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Switzerland and Italy in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Fabrice Herzog of Switzerland is challenged by Italy's Daniel Mantenuto during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Switzerland and Italy in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Matej Blumel of Czech Republic, back left, celebrates after scoring 1-0 behind goalkeeper Ben Bowns of Great Britain during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Czech Republic and Great Britain in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Matej Blumel of Czech Republic, back left, celebrates after scoring 1-0 behind goalkeeper Ben Bowns of Great Britain during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Czech Republic and Great Britain in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Czech Republic's David Krejci, left, and Great Britain's Sam Duggan in action during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Czech Republic and Great Britain in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Czech Republic's David Krejci, left, and Great Britain's Sam Duggan in action during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Czech Republic and Great Britain in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Sweden's Adam Larsson, center, and Austria's Marco Kasper, right, looses his helmet as players fight during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Austria, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Sweden's Adam Larsson, center, and Austria's Marco Kasper, right, looses his helmet as players fight during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Austria, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Denmark's Frederik Storm, centre left and Felix Scheel celebrate a goal, during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group A match between Denmark and Kazakhstan in Helsinki, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto, Lehtikuva via AP)
Denmark's Frederik Storm, centre left and Felix Scheel celebrate a goal, during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group A match between Denmark and Kazakhstan in Helsinki, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto, Lehtikuva via AP)
Max Friberg of Sweden, left, scores past goalkeeper Bernhard Starkbaum of Austra, during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Austria, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Max Friberg of Sweden, left, scores past goalkeeper Bernhard Starkbaum of Austra, during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Austria, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
