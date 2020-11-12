Finland fast-tracks ID code law change after hacking case

Finland also wants to develop a webpage that enables citizens to report a suspected theft of their personal data and to block unauthorized use of the information.

Finnish police estimate that up to 40,000 clients of the Vastaamo psychotherapy clinic may have had their data compromised in two likely breaches of its information systems in 2018 and 2019. The clinic has several branches throughout Finland and operates as a sub-contractor for the Nordic country's public health system,

The hacking episodes were revealed last month. The still unknown perpetrator or perpetrators published at least 300 patient records containing names, personal identity codes and contact information on the anonymous “dark web” Tor network.

Soon after, dozens of Vastaamo clients received ransom demands to pay money in exchange for keeping their information private. Also the psychotherapy center reportedly received a demand for 450,000 euros ($531,000) in Bitcoin.

The case has stunned people in Finland, a nation of 5.5 million, and cybersecurity experts have described such gross misuse of patient records as exceptional even on an international level.

The National Bureau of Investigation said at the end of October that it had so far received some 15,000 complaints that victims of the clinic data breaches filed with police.