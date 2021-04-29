Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

European Union member Finland is a militarily non-aligned nation but closely cooperates with NATO — a situation similar to neighboring Sweden. The Finnish Air Force has a fleet of more than 60 F-18s and started a process in 2014 to look for a successor to the fighters which were acquired in the early 1990s.

The military didn’t disclose Thursday any details of the final bids which had a deadline of Friday, or how many planes each manufacturer would offer but the number is generally expected to hover between 60-64.

It said the winner would be picked on four considerations: the multi-role fighter’s military capability, security of supply, proposed industrial cooperation with Finland and costs.

“Security and defense policy implications will be assessed separately outside of the actual tendering process,” the Finnish Defense Forces said in a statement.